WAGRAM —UPDATE: According to Scotland County Schools and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Samiyah Cromartie has been found and is safe.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is in the early stages of a search for a missing elementary student.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, deputies are looking for five-year-old Samiyah Cromartie who disappeared after school today at Wagram Elementary. She was last seen in the lobby area of the school.

Scotland County Schools posed that she is an African American female and was last seen wearing a dark salmon-colored shirt with the words “best friends” on it along with a picture of two little girls along with light pink pants and black, yellow and white Fila sneakers. Her hair is black and braided into a ponytail with beads.

If anyone has any information call 911.