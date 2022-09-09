Break-in

LAUREL HILL — Marty Wright Homes reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 2 that a backdoor and a thermostat had been broken.

WAGRAM — A resident of Wagram Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone broke in but nothing was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Calhoun Street was reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that a license plate was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Millstone Drive reported that an unknown suspect attempted to pry open the front door of their residence.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Butler Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had taken medication from inside their home.

LAURINBURG — Tractor Supply reported to the police department on Tuesday that an air hose was taken by an unknown black male in a blue Toyota Corolla.

WAGRAM — A resident of Wagram Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that a lawn mower was taken.

LAURINBURG— A resident of Airport Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that a Chevrolet Camaro was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Welch Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was stolen.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — The Scotland Crossing Food Lion reported to the police department on Thursday that an unknown suspect passed a counterfeit $100 bill.

Fraud

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 1 that $808 was taken from her account.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone pawned a saw that they knew was stolen. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McFarland Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone used their card for $2,000.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office responded to X-Way Road on Monday after a 2013 Ford was left beside the road and when the owner came back the vehicle was shot out.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Bunch Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons shot at their vehicle. No one was injured.

Arson

LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office responded to McNair Mill Road on Sept. 3 after a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe was set on fire.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had busted the windshield of their vehicle.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Michael Bethea, 30, of Cleveland Street was arrested Tuesday for larceny of a motor vehicle. He was given a $25,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Trevaugh Brown, 24, of Crestline Road was arrested Tuesday for felony possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ernest McQueen, 41, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday for felony larceny. He was given a $5,000 bond. This was in connection to the motorized shopping cart stolen from Carlie C’s on Monday, the cart was recovered and returned to the business

LAURINBURG — Carolyn Bethea, 53, of Phritz Street was arrested Wednesday for discharging a firearm in the city limits. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Charles Bullard, 44, of Laurel Hill was arrested Wednesday for misdemeanor larceny and trespassing along with a warrant out of Moore County for misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. There was also a warrant out of Orange County for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Anfernee McCrimmon, 27, of Tuskeegee Drive was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for communicating threats. They were released on a written promise to appear.

— Reports from local law enforcement