May 4

— Lutheran Church of the Living Word, 1925 S. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon. They will be selling hot dogs and soda.

May 5

— Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 801 Stewartsville Road in Laurinburg, will celebrate the sixth anniversary for Lil David & New Faith. Doors open at 3 p.m., program starts at 4 p.m. There will be a basket giveaway (cost to enter is $2). For information, call 910-217-9888.

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold a Missionary Anniversary at 4 p.m. with several guest speakers, including: Apostle Joan Davis of Greater Glory Outreach Ministry; First Lady Janie Adams of Living Water Church of God; Dorothy Barnes of East Laurinburg Church of God and the Rev. Carolyn Alford of Franklin Chapel..

— Greater Harvest Pentecostal Holiness Church, 8720 Peeles Chapel Road in Laurel Hill, will be celebrating the church’s fourth anniversary at 3 p.m. Pastor David Gadsden of New Bethel AME Zion Church of Hamlet will be the guest preacher.

— New Greater Saint James Word Praise and Worship Ministries, 900 S. Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will host a Missionary Day Service. Guest speaker will be Evangelist Catina Perry. All are welcome.

May 12

— House of Prayer for All People, 4520 Main St. in Gibson, will host a special Mother’s Day service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Patricia Covington, associate minister, as the preacher. Everyone is invited and welcome.

May 18

— Souls’ Outreach Tabernacle Ministries, 114 Sanford Road in Laurinburg, will hold its annual Community and Evangelistic Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music, a clothes giveaway, hot dogs, sodas and chips. The event is free and open to the public. Anyone wishing to donate food can call 910-277-0543.

May 19

— Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Family will honor Associate Ministers Rev. Tony Harrington, Rev. Alice Carter and Minister Miyaka Mackie at 3 p.m. Peggy Owens of Franklin Chapel AME Zion Church in Laurinburg will deliver the message. The public is invited to attend.

May 19-22

— First United Methodist Church of Laurinburg will host a community revival at 6:30 p.m. each night in the Fellowship Hall. Speakers will be Pastor Woody Byrd of Hillside Freewill Baptist Church (May 19); the Rev. Steve Strickland of Burnt Swamp Baptist Association (May 20); Pastor Harry Clark of Wagram Church of God (May 21); and the Rev. Terry Hunt of First United Methodist Church (May 22). Nursery will be provided.

Ongoing

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.