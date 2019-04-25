Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services.

***

April 26-27

— Cedar Grove First Missionary Baptist Church, 14600 Railroad St. in Gibson, will host a family conference titled “Why Stand Here Gazing” at 6:30 p.m. on Friday with Pastor Blanche William of Fairly Chapel MBC in Laurinburg, and 9 a.m. on Saturday with the Rev. John W. Young of St. James MBC in Rowland, Minister Kimberly Monroe of Victorious Life Fellowship Church in Durham and the Rev. Elizabeth Anderson of Jones Chapel MBC in Laurinburg; a light lunch will follow.

April 27

— Spring Branch MBC in Wagram invites you to the annual Men’s Day Brunch beginning at 11 a.m. J. Gentile Everett, pastor of Mill Branch MBC in Fairmont, is speaker for this event. Those attending are asked for a donation of $10. Please call 910-369-2877 for additional information.

April 28

— The Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church family will celebrate its 141st church anniversary. Elder George H. Purcell, pastor of Jubilee Christian Center of Wagram, will be the guest preacher for the 11 a.m. morning worship service. The theme is “Many Generations Continue to Praise Thy Works!” Several activities have been planned which will allow children, teens, and adults to work together sharing knowledge of the past and present while building relationships for the future.

— The annual Men’s Day Worship Service for Spring Branch MBC in Wagram will be held beginning at 4 p.m. Theme is “Adam, Where Are You [Gen. 3:8-11]?” Harry L. White Jr., pastor of Watts Chapel MBC in Raleigh, will bring the message. Please call 910-369-2877 for additional information.

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, will be hosting a Praise and Worship Service at 3 p.m. featuring psalmist Tanessa Barnes. Everyone is welcome, invited and encouraged to come.

— Joseph Temple AME Church, 1134 S. Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will host a Pastor Appreciation Program for the Rev. Sarah Springs at 3 p.m. The speaker will be Evangelist Andrea Thomas from Greater Rock in McColl, South Carolina. All are welcome.

May 2-3

— First Thessalonian Missionary Baptist Church will hold a two-night church celebration of our church anniversary at 7 p.m. The speaker will be the Rev. George T. Ellis of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg.

May 4

— Lutheran Church of the Living Word, 1925 S. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon. They will be selling hot dogs and soda.

May 5

— Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 801 Stewartsville Road in Laurinburg, will celebrate the sixth anniversary for Lil David & New Faith. Doors open at 3 p.m., program starts at 4 p.m. There will be a basket giveaway (cost to enter is $2). For information, call 910-217-9888.

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold a Missionary Anniversary at 4 p.m. with several guest speakers.

***

Ongoing

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.