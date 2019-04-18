Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included.

***

April 19

— St. David’s Episcopal Church, 506 Azure Ct. in Laurinburg, will hold a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Good Friday commemorates the Crucifixion of Jesus. During this solemn service, we mourn for the death of Jesus and for our own sins.

— Scotland County Mineral Alliance will hold Holy Week services at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Laurinburg at 7 p.m.

— Greater Glory Kingdom Outreach Ministries, 9300 McFarland Road in Laurel Hill, will hold a Seven Sayings of Christ program at 7 p.m.

April 20

— Carolina New Life Church, 8461 Peeles’ Chapel Road in Laurel Hill, will host a Prayer Breakfast at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Elder Tabitha Burk of Eden International Ministries from Lumberton. A breakfast of will be provided. All are welcome.

— St. David’s Episcopal Church, 506 Azure Ct. in Laurinburg, will hold a Great Vigil of Easter service at 8 p.m. The Easter Vigil is called the “king of liturgies.” At first we light the new fire of Easter and move from darkness to light telling the ancient stories of God’s people. We proclaim the Easter message, Christ is Risen! Bring your tuneful bells.

— Mt. Olive SDA Church, 801 S. Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will be hosting a Fellowship Hall Rebuilding Program at 3 p.m. Donations will be accepted, and all proceeds will benefit the effort. All are invited to stop by.

April 21

— New St. John Holiness Church will have an Easter program immediately after the worship services.

— Zion-Campbell AME Church will have a host of Easter activities: A sunrise service at 6:30 a.m.; breakfast at 8 a.m.; Easter Egg Hunt at 12:30 p.m. with a pot luck dinner and hot dogs to follow. All are invited.

— Sneads Grove United Methodist and Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian churches will hold a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. at Monroe Camp and Retreat Center. Breakfast will be provided.

— Scotland County Mineral Alliance will hold Holy Week services at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg at 6 a.m.

— Beautiful Zion Freewill Baptist Church, 4041 Rockingham Road in Laurel Hill, will host special speaker Elder Walter Terell of Sanford at 11 a.m. All invited.

April 24-26

— Friendship One Accord Worldwide COG’s Youth Revival will be held at 7:30 p.m. each night. Speakers will include Apostle Daniel White of Clio, S.C., on the 24th; Prophettess Sanora Goodman of Lumberton on the 25th; and Co-Pastor Sharon McLendon of Durham on the 26th. Host pastors will be Apostle Titus and Prophetess Benita Wesley. The church is located at 16221 Zion Road, Marston. All invited.

April 27

— Spring Branch MBC in Wagram invites you to the annual Men’s Day Brunch beginning at 11 a.m. J. Gentile Everett, pastor of Mill Branch MBC in Fairmont, is speaker for this event. Those attending are asked for a donation of $10. Please call 910-369-2877 for additional information.

April 28

— The Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church family will celebrate its 141st church anniversary. Elder George H. Purcell, pastor of Jubilee Christian Center of Wagram, will be the guest preacher for the 11 a.m. morning worship service. The theme is “Many Generations Continue to Praise Thy Works!” Several activities have been planned which will allow children, teens, and adults to work together sharing knowledge of the past and present while building relationships for the future.

— The annual Men’s Day Worship Service for Spring Branch MBC in Wagram will be held beginning at 4 p.m. Theme is “Adam, Where Are You [Gen. 3:8-11]?” Harry L. White Jr., pastor of Watts Chapel MBC in Raleigh, will bring the message. Please call 910-369-2877 for additional information.

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, will be hosting a Praise and Worship Service at 3 p.m. featuring psalmist Tanessa Barnes. Everyone is welcome, invited and encouraged to come.

— Joseph Temple AME Church, 1134 S. Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will host a Pastor Appreciation Program for the Rev. Sarah Springs at 3 p.m. The speaker will be Evangelist Andrea Thomas from Greater Rock in McColl, South Carolina. All are welcome.

May 2-3

— First Thessalonian Missionary Baptist Church will hold a two-night church celebration of our church anniversary at 7 p.m. The speaker will be the Rev. George T. Ellis of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg.

May 5

— Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 801 Stewartsville Road in Laurinburg, will celebrate the sixth anniversary for Lil David & New Faith. Doors open at 3 p.m., program starts at 4 p.m. There will be a basket giveaway (cost to enter is $2). For information, call 910-217-9888.

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold a Missionary Anniversary at 4 p.m. with several guest speakers.

***

Ongoing

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.