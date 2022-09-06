North Carolina firearm instructor creates a safe space to teach gun safety

Hopkins started LaBleu Tactical Training in March. Most of all new gun owners are women.

FAYETTEVILLE — LaShonda Hopkins, who is the owner of La Bleu Tactical Training in Fayetteville knows her way around firearms.

She spent over 20 years in the U.S. Army and is a combat veteran spending time in Iraq and Afghanistan and when she retired, she was looking for things to do.

As a hobby, she would go to the gun range and one day, the owner tapped her and suggested that she become an instructor.

“He said girl, you can shoot.”

And it makes sense that she does it well, Hopkins was a part of the 1st TSC unit, which has a storied history.

In March, after getting trained by the state and NRA, she started her training business. And she filled a niche.

Data from Harvard’s School of Public Health suggest that women accounted for about half of all gun purchases between 2019 and 2021, and that new gun owners are more likely to be female. But most firearms classes are generally taught by men.

“I feel like women should definitely protect themselves and women of color in particular. Statistically speaking, women of color are the ones who are being abducted the most and no one is check for us when we go missing. And women will go out and seek the training,” she said. “You have some guys who think they already know what to do, so they don’t need no training. But everyone needs to be trained properly with a firearm before they go out there and start shooting and possibly shoot themselves.”

Hopkins said she works with all skill levels when she trains. She’s helped beginners to expert marksmen.

“Being a multiple combat veteran, being able to know how to relate and being able to work with women who have never shot before, being able to relate from that aspect of it and being able to share my experiences to help them be able to better protect themselves and their loved ones that’s what I bring to the table.”

Hopkins said she wants other women to feel comfortable and have fun learning how to use firearms. She even hosts events for women every other month at the shooting range. And if buying a guy may be in your future, Hopkins has some advice — if it’s your first time, take someone who knows about firearms with you.

“That way, they can know what to do,” she said. “There are certain things you can do when you’re a pawn shop or gun shop. They’ll let you hold the firearm while inside of the store and a lot of people don’t know how to grip a pistol, to be honest,” she said.

If you want to learn how to properly use a firearm or take the NC Concealed Carry Handgun class call (910) 703-7911 or log on to www.lableautactrain.com.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at (910) 506-3169 or [email protected]