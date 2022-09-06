LAURINBURG – The MidSandhills Member-At-Large Unit of LWVNC and New Rural Project (NRP) announced they will be participating in National Voter Registration Day by hosting a candidate Meet ‘n Greet on September 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Hammond Park, 713 Park Circle, Laurinburg.

The purpose of the Meet ‘n Greet is to provide attendees an opportunity to learn about the candidates appearing on the ballot for Scotland County for the November 8th General Election. At the beginning of the event, each candidate will be given two minutes, in the order the candidate appears on the ballot, to make an introductory statement to provide information about their experience, qualities, and overall position. Following the completion of all introductory statements, candidates are encouraged to mingle with the public to answer questions or further explain the candidate’s position on public policy matters. This is not a debate. It is an event to allow the public to meet candidates on a one-to-one basis.

The League will also set up a voter information and registration table at the event to assist voters who want to register to vote or update their registration if they moved. The deadline to register or update your registration in North Carolina is October 14. After that point, only same-day registration during one-stop early voting is available.

Light refreshments and water will be available. For further information send an email to [email protected] or [email protected]

National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) is a nationwide, nonpartisan effort to register hundreds of thousands of voters on Tuesday, September 20. The League of Women Voters and NRP want to make sure every eligible voter in Scotland County, who wants the opportunity to vote on Election Day, is registered by the deadline.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

NRP is a nonpartisan organization that engages young and marginalized residents in rural communities to amplify their voices through increased civic and electoral engagement. NRP works to eliminate barriers to engagement by listening to rural stakeholders and working together to develop community-driven solutions.