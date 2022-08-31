LAURINBURG ─ A wanted Laurel Hill man was arrested Wednesday after evading law enforcement for two months.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Tommie Brinda McLaurin, also known as “Monk” was arrested during a traffic stop on Hwy. 79 at the South Carolina line.

McLaurin was charged with trafficking Schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of heroin, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was given a $500,000 bond.

The charges came after two search warrants were executed at McLaurin’s property on Walters Road on June 17 after being connected with narcotic sales.

During the search deputies located 3.17 ounces of fentanyl, one gram of heroin, 263 grams of marijuana, two grams of methamphetamine, $6,254 in cash along with scales, packaging bags, and other items associated with narcotic sales.

During the time of the search, two people were arrested Anthony McLaurin, 47, and Sarah Heathcoe, 18.

They were charged at the time with trafficking Schedule II substances, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a stolen firearm. Anthony McLaurin was given a $275,000 bond while Heathcoe was given a $10,000 bond.

