Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Atkinson Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone broke into their vehicle and stole a Taurus G2C pistol and $280 in cash. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — Police officers responded to the Scottish Glenn Apartments on Tuesday after it was reported that four different vehicles were broken into. None of the vehicles had anything missing and were all unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone forced entry through the front door and stole a 50-inch TV.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of College Drive reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons stole a book of blank checks.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that a gold 2005 Honda Accord was stolen from the residence.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Corona Avenue reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone broke the side window of their residence.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — Police responded to North Main Street after it was reported a person was robbed by two Black males. The victim told officers $183, a wedding ring, watch, and wallet were taken.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Brandon Washington, 31, of Lytch Street was arrested Friday on a warrant for assault on female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Kendric Love, 29, of Creed Road was arrested Friday on a warrant for communicating threats, trespassing and threating phone calls. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Quentin McRae, 36, of Gibson was arrested Sunday for trespassing and misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Malik McDuffie, 31, of East Vance Street was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Scotland County for discharging a firearm in the city limits and carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Henry Jackson IV, 27, of Laurinburg was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Robeson County for misdemeanor breaking and entering. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Centrral Williams, 31, of Gibson was arrested Tuesday for trespassing. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Javon Acevedo, 19, of Clio, South Carolina, was arrested Tuesday for trespassing. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Chandler Singletary, 28, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday for trespassing. He was given a $200 bond.

—Reports from local law enforcement