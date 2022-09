The Pilot Club of Laurinburg will have a Yard Sale on Saturday, September 3 from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the American Legion Building on Atkinson Street. Proceeds will go toward Pilot projects such as scholarships, Bike Helmet safety for children, Brainminders, Adopt-a-Classroom, and Project Lifesaver. Pictured are Pilots, Amy Inniss, Betty Barrett, and Linda Troutman.