SCSO seized drugs and cash in an arrest.

LAURINBURG —(Update) The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for trafficking marijuana.

According to a press release from Capt. Randy Dover, on Wednesday the Narcotics Division and other deputies with the Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a resident on Quail Ridge Drive.

Investigators found 11 lbs of marijuana in the residence, two firearms, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The resident of the home, Isaiah Campion, 22, was arrested for trafficking marijuana, possession with the intent to sell, manufacture and distribute marijuana, felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

He was given a $75,000 bond.

More charges are pending at this time.

This isn’t the first time Campion has been arrested by the Sheriff’s Office this year for trafficking marijuana. On June 6, Campion was arrested at a driver’s license checking station in Laurel Hill. At the time he was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.