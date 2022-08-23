CHARLOTTE — This National Dog Day will be pawsome for pups and their owners when Krispy Kreme unleashes its Doggie Doughnuts for the first time in the U.S., enabling fans to share the joy and deliciousness of the brand with their dogs.

The limited-edition baked treats for dogs of all ages and sizes will be available at participating shops while supplies last National Dog Day, Friday Aug. 26, and over the weekend if any treats remain.

Krispy Kreme’s Doggie Doughnuts include six doughnut-shaped biscuits, inspired by classic Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Doggie Doughnuts will be available in a specially designed six-count box for purchase in-shop and via drive-thru.

“Our dogs have given us so much love and comfort to help us through these last couple of years. They deserve this special treat,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “On National Dog Day this Friday, give your furry friend something pawsome.”

Doggie Doughnuts are dog friendly, doughnut shaped biscuits handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based artisan baked pet treat company. Each Doggie Doughnut is designed specifically for dogs of all sizes and ages, made with a hard-baked cookie and ingredients such as Carob, a substitute for chocolate. Doggie Doughnuts are intended as snack and are not formulated to be served as a complete and balanced meal.

Krispy Kreme will also have tails wagging this weekend with a limited-edition red bandana covered in a pattern of dogs, bones and doughnuts – a stylish accessory for the sweetest doughnut-loving dogs. Krispy Kreme dog bandanas come in one size that fits most dogs and will be available while supplies last at participating locations.

Share how you’re showing your pup some love with Krispy Kreme’s Doggie Doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. For more information on Krispy Kreme’s limited-edition Doggie Doughnuts, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/doggiedoughnuts.