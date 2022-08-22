LAURINBURG —A suspicious vehicle leads to drug arrests.

According to a report from Laurinburg Police, Saturday, around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the Comfort Inn in reference to a suspicious vehicle, a white 2015 Chrysler 300. When the officers made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, a canine alerted the presence of narcotics in the car.

A search of the vehicle found 38 grams of fentanyl and a Glock .40 caliber pistol that had been reported stolen in Laurinburg.

27-year-old Brandon Dale Holcomb of East Covington Street and 25-year-old Kwasi Tamar Russell Jr. of South Caledonia Road, were arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, conspiracy to traffick fentanyl, possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a dwelling for drug sale, maintaining a vehicle for drug sale, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon