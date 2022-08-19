LAUREL HILL — The Laurel Hill Community is gearing up to help students get ready for back to school.

On Saturday there will be a Back to School movie night at the Laurel Hill Community Center. The event will be showing The Sandlot at 8 p.m. and there will be free school supplies for the kids.

“This is something new we’re doing,” said Billy Norris, Jr. “We did a Christmas movie last year but we wanted to do something for back to school to let the kids come and hang out before they go back to school. “

The event will be held outside at the community center and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

There will also be concessions at the event, selling popcorn, drinks, and candy.

“We’re really excited to get everyone out before school gets back in session,” Norris said. “So, we hope a lot of people come out to enjoy the movie and get some free school supplies for your kids.”

The Laurel Hill Community Center is located at 14940 Church Street in Laurel Hill.

