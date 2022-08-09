Break-in

LAURINBURG─ A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had forced entry though an unsecured window on the house and stole a 42-inch TV.

LAURINBURG─ A resident of Wagram reported to the police department on Monday that while parked in the Little Fuji parking lot someone broke into their vehicle through the driver side window and stole various cleaning supplies and children’s toys.

Larceny

LAURINBURG─ A resident of Produce Market Road reported to the police department on Friday that a package containing assorted jewelry from the front porch.

Robbery

LAURINBURG─ Police responded to Taft Street on Friday after a 27-year-old resident of Sharla Street was robbed by two black men. The suspects were armed with a pistol and stole $350. There is a person of interest.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG─ A resident of Stewartsville Road reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons broke a rear window on the residence.

LAURINBURG─ A resident of Taft Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had broken the right passenger window of their vehicle.

LAURINBURG─ A resident of Ashley Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that their storage building was struck by gunfire.

Fraud

LAURINBURG─ A resident of Columbia County, Georgia, reported to the police department on Monday that someone cashed a forged business check for $11,637 in the area. There is a person of interest.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG─ Belk reported to the police department on Monday that a male and female came into the store and passed $750 of counterfeit $50 bills.

Shooting

LAURINBURG─ Police responded to Harrison Street on Sunday after a call of shots fired. There were no injuries and no damages to any property could be located.

Arrest

LAURINBURG─ Tyricus Love, 25, of South Caledonia Road was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County for reckless driving and driving while license revoked along with warrants for attempted breaking and entering, injury to personal property and domestic criminal trespassing. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG─ Dashon McLean, 25, Tara Drive was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Columbus County for speeding. He was given a $1,000.

LAURINBURG─ Jacque’z Henderson-McInnis, 21, of Mills Street was arrested Saturday for carrying a concealed weapon. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG─ Nojore Henderson, 18, of Miss Street was arrested Saturday for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG─ Ra’Quan Graham, 21, of Butler Street was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Columbus County for driving while license revoked, expired registration and window tiny violation. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG─ Megan Douglas, 24, of Laurel Hill was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County for school attendance law violation. She was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG─ Justin Grooms, 64, of Warren Avenue was arrested Sunday on a warrant for simple assault. He was given a $2,5000 bond.

LAURINBURG─ Jesse Tyndall, 59, of Warren Avenue was arrested Sunday for a disorderly house. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG─ Stephanie Sumner, 41, of Winston Salem was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Scotland County for speeding and reckless driving. She was given a $250 bond.

— Reports from local law enforcement.