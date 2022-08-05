Break-in

LAURINBURG─ Manis Homes reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 22 that someone had broken into a vehicle and stole a saw, input drill and Jordan shoes.

LAURINBURG─ A resident of Lauchwood Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 26 that a firearm was stolen out of their vehicle.

LAURINBURG─ A resident of Ray Locklear Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone had broken in and stolen a mini dirt bike.

LAUREL HILL─ A resident of Quicktown Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole books, two coolers, underwear, clothes and a pot of gravy.

WAGRAM ─ The Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Juan Ortez Road on Wednesday due to an alarm going off. Deputies found 44-year-old Heith William Kuhenr from Wagram inside the home. He was charged with breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools and injury to utility wires or fixtures.

LAURINBURG─ A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone broke into their home via the back window but nothing was missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG─ The Sheriff’s Office responded to Smithfield Hog Production on July 23 after two suspects stole a multitude of tools from the business.

LAURINBURG─ The Sheriff’s Office responded to Executive Park Road on July 24 after it was reported that someone stole a single barrel shotgun and a rifle.

LAURINBURG─ A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 26 that their 2017 Toyota Corolla was stolen. The vehicle was found on July 31 burned off Seals Road.

LAUREL HILL─ A resident of Sandridge Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 26 that wood was stolen from the property.

WAGRAM─ A resident of Hill Creek Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 26 that unknown persons had stolen a bag with assorted tools in it.

GIBSON─ A resident of Old Stage Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 27 that their 1995 Nissan pickup was stolen.

MARSTON─ A resident of Marston Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 30 that unknown persons had stolen their yorkie.

LAURINBURG─ The Dollar General on Aberdeen Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that two suspects stole four t-shirts and 10 packs of socks.

Vandalism

EAST LAURINBURG─ A resident of Eighth Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 29 that someone damaged their door.

GIBSON─ A resident of Francis Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had busted out the window of a tractor trailer.

WAGRAM ─ The Sheriff’s Office responded to McIntosh Road on Wednesday that unknown persons had cut the fence at the solar farm.

LAURINBURG─ A resident of McColl Road reported to the police department on Thursday that the exterior paint on their car was scratched.

Fire

LAUREL HILL─ The Sheriff’s Office responded to Oxendine Produce on Sunday in reference to a fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Shooting

LAURINBURG─ Police responded to Welch Street on Thursday in response to shots fired. A 39-year-old of Fayetteville was shot in the leg. They were treated for their wounds and released, the incident is still under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG─ Joy Berry, 55, of Oakwood drive was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for larceny. She was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG─ Leroy McInnis, 28, of East Vance Street was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for assault on a female and stalking. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG─ Donnie Worth, 36, of Blakely Road was arrested Thursday for sexual battery. He was given a $5,000 bond.

— Reports from local law enforcement agencies.