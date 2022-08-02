LAUREL HILL —The members of Laurel Hill First Baptist Church held an Appreciation and Birthday Celebration for member Linda Douglas to commemorate her many years of dedicated service to the church. As a lifelong member of the church, Douglas began her journey of service at the age of 8 when she became the pianist for the Senior Choir—-a position which she currently holds after 64 years. Her love for music was nurtured by her exposure to the quilting bees held by her Grandmother Mamie who was the church pianist at that time. During that time, the quilters, and members of the choir, would sing hymns as they worked. The memory of those beautiful harmonies prompted her to later minor in music with a concentration in Voice and Piano at Bennett College.

Guest speaker Gwen Rainer used the poem “The Bridge Builder” by Will Allen Dromgoole as a metaphor for the manner in which the honoree was always reaching back and paving a way for others to follow. According to Rainer, “Linda is a person who will stand up and speak out when she believes that issues need to be addressed. She has dedicated her life to mentoring others.” Other speakers spoke of Douglas’s love for her church members—-especially the Senior Choir members. Her favorite reference is to say that this Senior Choir is the “best choir in the land.”

Former students Brenda McIntyre and Beverly Dockery provided musical tributes. Presentations and remarks were made by representatives of various church organizations, community groups, family, and friends.

Douglas expressed her appreciation to her church family and friends who attended. She said, “My soul is filled with happiness and my heart is overflowing with joy and love.”