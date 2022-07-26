Owners George and Joyce McMillan smile in front of the “new” Boneyard Bar B Q Grill at Saturday’s celebration.

The staff gets ready for the grand opening celebration.

WAGRAM — Saturday afternoon, the grill was smoking again at Boneyard Bar-B-Q Grill. The restaurant hosted a grand reopening after being closed for a little more than two years.

Diners were treated to free food from the restaurant as George and Joyce McMillian reopened the eatery.

“It’s a good feeling to be able to open again after such a long time with the restaurant being closed,” said George McMillian. His wife, Joyce, echoed his sentiment before Saturday’s event.

The restaurant was forced to close after a FedEx truck crashed into the building on July 5, 2020. The restaurant is expected to return to regular business hours at the end of July, once the eatery is fully staffed.

Boneyard Bar-B-Que Grill is located at 24520 Main St. in Wagram.