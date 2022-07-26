LAURINBURG — July 11, 2020, Eula Mae Rogers got the birthday surprise of her life. Because of the Pandemic shutdown, her children arranged to celebrate her with a Birthday Drive-by Parade. July 8th is her actual birthdate, so Saturday, July 9th this year, her birthday was celebrated in cooperation with the Rogers, Johnson, Graham Family Reunion. What a celebration it was and she was in awe! In addition to family and friends who live in all corners of North Carolina, people came from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Washington, DC, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee. Two of her grandchildren who currently serve in the Military (Dajah Jones, US Navy and Rodney Evans, US Army) paid tribute by FaceTime.

Eula Mae, as most people call her, has no siblings (an only child), but she’s the mother of eleven children (Doris Harris and Brenda Lewis, deceased), one hundred fifty-four grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren combined. She tries hard to keep an accurate count of them all. Starting before her teenage years, she was taught how to work in Scotland County cotton, tobacco, and corn fields. Her mother, Janie Jones and grandmother, Minnie Graham taught her household chores-washing, cleaning, and cooking. To this day, she still does a little of it. Upon adulthood she did domestic work in Wagram for Jim and Frances Cooley, Charles and Frances Murray, and the Teddy Smith Family. When J. P. Stevens Plant opened in Scotland County, she was one of the original employees in the Inspections Department where she worked until her retirement. Through all of that, she raised her children, lots of her grandchildren, and some children in the community. Today, they identify Eula as their godmother, mama, friend and one who treats them like they belong to her. They appreciate that she still feeds, chastises, and advises them.

Unlike celebrations in years past, where Eula and her girls prepped and cooked all the food “soul-food style,” (shelling green field peas, butter beans, shucking fresh corn, peeling and cutting white potatoes, sweet potatoes, and tomatoes, squash, okra and cucumbers; cleaning, seasoning, and cooking all the meats and fish; making and baking homemade cakes and pies), they decided all that was good, but too much work! So this year they tried “tailgate style” which made life much easier for everyone. Eula had to cook anyway, so she cooked the pigs feet.

Eula Mae loves surprises. So on her actual birthday, Friday, July 8th, James Cooley and his sister Rebecca visited and showered her with flowers and gifts. When they walked into her house, she had no clue who they were. But she quickly and happily realized that they were two of the Cooley children whom she took care of, and practically raised from birth, while working for the Cooleys. They told her they’d been looking for her for a long time and found her on social media.

The other surprise and highlight a visit from Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey and four deputies. Eula Mae was excited and shocked! Blue lights flashing and sirens blasting, they slowly drove down Horseshoe Road in the Oak Hill Community of Wagram, North Carolina and stopped in front of her house. She was so happy when they agreed to celebrate with her by sharing in the meal. She gets much enjoyment in seeing people eat heartily. Her philosophy is: “You don’t have to be on a diet all the time. Sometimes you can eat and enjoy whatever you like and want.”