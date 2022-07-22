Author Vanessa Riley believes in finding the hidden stories of history and sharing those stories.

Last summer, her novel Island Queen, was based on the true life of Dorothy Kirwan Thomas, a free woman of color who rose from slavery to become one of the wealthiest and most powerful landowners in the colonial West Indies.

This summer, Riley tells another historical tale, this time centering around the women of the Haitian Revolution. Her latest novel, Sister, Mother, Warrior (William Morrow) was released earlier this month and tells the story of the two women who helped lead the rebellion that drove the French out of Haiti and freed the enslaved people of the country.

Riley said she was doing research after watching Marvel’s Black Panther because someone said the all-female military in the movie was in fact based on a real-life group. That’s when she found Abaraya Toya, also known as Gran Toya.

“She was a celebrated war hero,” she said. “She was given a state funeral. I couldn’t find any biographies on her and most of the history books don’t even mention her name, they just mention the men.”

Riley said that the men who fought in the revolution learned from Gran Toya. “There’s a point when you get a little mad and you’re like I want to return her to us because there are names that we need to know, that our children need to know. They need to see circumstances where we succeeded against the odds,” she said.

The Washington Post called Riley’s novel one of the most noteworthy books of the month and was an editor’s pick on Amazon.

“You have to know that you come from very strong genes and that’s hard to do when you don’t see that representation,” she said.

Riley’s novel spans several decades, telling the fullness of the story and is written with a lyrical style that makes it feel as if the reader has been transported back in time. The book feels like a movie. And if you’re an audiobook lover and a fan of the Netflix series Bridgerton, the narrator for Sister, Mother, Warrior is none other than Adjoh Andoh, the actress who plays Lady Danbury.

In August, Riley will release the first book in her historical mystery series, Murder In Westminster.

Here’s what the book is about:

Discovering a body on her property presents Lady Abigail Worthing with more than one pressing problem. The victim is Juliet, the wife of her neighbor, Stapleton Henderson. Although Abigail has little connection with the lady in question, she expects to be under suspicion. Abigail’s skin color and her mother’s notorious past have earned her a certain reputation among the ton, and no amount of wealth or status will eclipse it.

Abigail can’t divulge that she was attending a secret pro-abolition meeting at the time of the murder. To her surprise, Henderson offers her an alibi. Though he and Juliet were long estranged, and she had a string of lovers, he feels a certain loyalty to his late wife. Perhaps together, he and Abigail can learn the truth.

Abigail, whose marriage to Lord Worthing was not a love match, knows well how appearances can deceive. For all its surface elegance, London’s high society can be treacherous. Yet who in their circle would have killed Juliet, and why? Taking the reins of her life in a way she never has before, Abby intends to find out—but in the process, she will uncover more danger than she ever imagined …

