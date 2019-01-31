Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included.

Feb. 1

— Maxton Fresh Manna Pentecostal Holiness Church, located at 910 S. Austin St. in Maxton, will hold a fish fry starting at 5 p.m. Home baked goods will also be available.

Feb. 2

— Woodville Pentecostal Church youth will hold a yard sale and soup sale at the American Legion building in Atkinson Street in Laurinburg. The yard sale will run 7 a.m. to noon; the soup sale will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Impact Youth Group.

Feb. 7

— Multitudes Church will hold a plate sale at the old Carver School (formerly Scotland Accelerated Academy) between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and 4 to 7 p.m. Plates will include barbecue or chicken salad at a cost of $8. Eat-in and drive-thru available; delivery for 10 or more plates also available in town. For tickets, order forms or information call 910-276-9920.

Feb. 9-10

— Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 21300 Old Wire Road, Wagram, presents a Deacon’s Workshop at 11 a.m. Facilitator for this free event is John Walker, pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Charlotte, and author of “A Fresh Look At The New Testament Deacon.” Annual Deacon and Deaconess Day will be celebrated beginning at 3 p.m. Call 910-369-2877 for information.

Feb. 10

— First Thessalonian Missionary Baptist Church, located on Herndon Street in Gibson, will host an “Evening With Eve” starting at 3 p.m. All Adams are urged to bring their Eve for an evening of gospel. The speaker will be Evangelist Mary McMillan from Reedy Creek Baptist Church in Laurinburg. One blessed couple will receive a $50 gift card. Program sponsored by the Pastor’s Aid Department and Evangelist Latonya Gladden.

— Saint Matthews Church in Maxton will hold its 50th annual Wee Miss Valentine Pageant at 3 p.m. There will be door prizes and cash prizes (you do not need to be present to win). All are invited.

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold a Black History program at 4 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Angelo Troy from St. Peter Methodist Church in Hamlet. The St. John Male Choir will provide the music.

Ongoing

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.