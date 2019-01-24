Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included.

***

Jan. 27

— The missionaries of Bright Hopewell Baptist Church are sponsoring an afternoon candlelight service at 3 p.m. A special invitation is extended to local churches and the community to join in for fellowship, praises and a spiritual message. The guest speaker will be Evangelist Mary Ellis of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg.

— Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 21300 Old Wire Road, Wagram, celebrates its annual Missionary Day at 3 p.m. C. Lynn Brinkley, director of Student Services and Alumni Relations at Campbell University School of Divinity, and the Campbell University Choir are guests for this service.

Jan. 31

— St. Matthew Metropolitan AME Zion Church’s Health and Wellness Ministry will hold a planning meeting for its Garden of Eatin’ Community Garden at 11:30 a.m. at H&H Restaurant, located at 201 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. in Maxton. All interested individuals are welcome.

Feb. 1

— Joseph Temple AME Church will hold a Collard Sandwich Sale beginning at 11 a.m. Homemade cake slices will also be available for purchase. For information call 910-318-1739.

— Maxton Fresh Manna Pentecostal Holiness Church will host a fish fry starting at 5 p.m. The church is located at 910 S. Austin St. in Maxton. Plates will be $7 each.

Feb. 6

— Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 21300 Old Wire Road, Wagram, observes Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. The Rev. Purnell McQueen and congregation of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, Maxton, are guests.

Feb. 7

— Multitudes Church will hold a plate sale at the old Carver School (formerly Scotland Accelerated Academy) between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and 4 to 7 p.m. Plates will include barbecue or chicken salad at a cost of $8. Eat-in and drive-thru available; delivery for 10 or more plates also available in town. For tickets, order forms or information call 910-276-9920.

Feb. 9

— New Greater Saint James Word Praise and Worship Ministries, located at 901 Alexander Ave. in Laurinburg, will host a free “Single and Whole Seminar” for single men and women at 10 a.m. All are invited. The facilitator will be Ella Kelley.

Feb. 9-10

— Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 21300 Old Wire Road, Wagram, presents a Deacon’s Workshop at 11 a.m. Facilitator for this free event is John Walker, pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Charlotte, and author of “A Fresh Look At The New Testament Deacon.” Annual Deacon and Deaconess Day will be celebrated beginning at 3 p.m. Call 910-369-2877 for information.

***

Ongoing

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.