CareSouth Carolina wants to remind parents of the importance of making sure their child’s immunizations are up-to-date. And now is the time to schedule your appointment if you want to be fully vaccinated before going back to school.

You have the power to protect yourself and your family against serious diseases like whooping cough, cancers caused by HPV and pneumonia with vaccines.

“It is really important that parents make sure their children’s immunizations are up-to-date,” said Sherri Gainey, a Pediatric Nurse at CareSouth Carolina’s Hartsville office. “And with so much focus on Covid vaccinations recently,” Hainey cautions that “parents shouldn’t forget about the HPV shot” for their teens and pre-teens.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) vaccination is recommended at ages 11-12 years to protect against cancers caused by HPV infection. HPV is a group of more than 150 related viruses that infect men and women. These common viruses infect about 13 million people, including teens, every year. Some HPV infections can lead to certain types of cancer.

For more information about your child’s age-specific vaccination schedule visit the website at cdc.gov/immunizations.