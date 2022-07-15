Break-in

LAURINBURG— A resident of Pea Bridge Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 7 that someone broke in and stole jewelry and a jewelry box was stolen.

WAGRAM— Mid South Guns reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone attempted to break into the building.

LAURINBURG— The Lucky Sweepstakes on 401 South reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons broke in and stole $1,200.

EAST ROCKINGHAM— A resident of Eighth Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone attempted to break into their residence.

MARSTON —A resident of Marston Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that unknown persons broke into their storage building taking a DEWALT drill set, STIHL drill set, Craftsman tool set and assorted tools. There is a person of interest.

Larceny

LAURINBURG— A resident of Airbase Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 7 that unknown persons had stolen their utility trailer.

MARSTON— A resident of Sandridge Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that a catalytic converter was stolen.

Fraud

LAUREL HILL— A resident of Boondocks Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had opened a checking account in their name.

Shooting

LAUREL HILL— A resident of Bunch Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone had shot at the residence. No one was injured.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Nykia Manning, 18, of Dillon, South Carolina was arrested Wednesday for misuse of 911 and disorderly conduct. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — James Troublefield, 34, of Emory Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County for multiple traffic violations. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — John Sellers, 37, Emory Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $300 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tonika Robinson, 40, of Dickson Street was arrested Wednesday for misuse of 911 and warrants for simple assault and injury to personal property. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — David McIver, 62, of Dickson Street was arrested Wednesday on warrants on assault on a female and injury to personal property. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Austin Hunt, 29, of Turnpike Road was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for injury to personal property, assault on a female and violation of a domestic violence protection order. He wasn’t given a bond.

— Reports from local law enforcement