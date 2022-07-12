The Intersection of Worlds exhibit was on display at the museum inside historic Old Main since February. It featured 400-plus-year-old engravings by Theodor de Bry, based on John White’s watercolors depicting Algonquian peoples during the attempted settlement of the Roanoke Colony in what would become present-day North Carolina.

The Intersection of Worlds exhibit was on display at the museum inside historic Old Main since February. It featured 400-plus-year-old engravings by Theodor de Bry, based on John White’s watercolors depicting Algonquian peoples during the attempted settlement of the Roanoke Colony in what would become present-day North Carolina.

The Intersection of Worlds exhibit was on display at the museum inside historic Old Main since February. It featured 400-plus-year-old engravings by Theodor de Bry, based on John White’s watercolors depicting Algonquian peoples during the attempted settlement of the Roanoke Colony in what would become present-day North Carolina.

PEMBROKE – The Museum of the Southeast American Indian at UNC Pembroke shared an evening with guests to celebrate the success of the Wuskitahkamik Miyai: Intersection of Worlds.

A dinner was held on June 24. The Intersection of Worlds exhibit was on display at the museum inside historic Old Main since February. It featured 400-plus-year-old engravings by Theodor de Bry, based on John White’s watercolors depicting Algonquian peoples during the attempted settlement of the Roanoke Colony in what would become present-day North Carolina.

The exhibition is made possible through a partnership with the Museum of the Southeast American Indian and the Ackland Art Museum at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The dinner was curated by Museum Director Nancy Fields and UNCP Executive Chef Gerard Rangel. The menu featured foods that reflected North Carolina’s Outer Banks and North Carolina’s coastal Algonquian peoples.

Each course of the meal was enjoyed with special entertainment and an introduction to the dish. The night continued with dancing under the stars in front of Old Main.

About UNC Pembroke

Established in 1887 as a normal school to train American Indian teachers, UNC Pembroke today has an enrollment of 8,319 in 41 undergraduate and 18 graduate programs. UNCP is a constituent institution of The University of North Carolina System. For more information, contact Mark Locklear, Public Communications Specialist with University Communications and Marketing, via email ([email protected]) or by phone (910.521.6351). Connect with UNC Pembroke on social media or online at uncp.edu to learn how the university is changing lives through education.