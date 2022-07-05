LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department is offering free home Rapid COVID-19 tests while supplies last. Residents age 14 and older can pick up a box of the at-home test, no appointment or registration is needed. The Health Department has 80 boxes of the test and each box contains five individual tests.

The COVID-19 Rapid Home Tests are distributed in the lobby at the health department, located at 1405 West Blvd., Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There is a limit of one box per household. For more information about home COVID tests, including how the test work, steps to take after testing and treatment, log on to https://covid19ncdhhs.gov/home-covid-19-tests#community.

Scotland County currently has a low community risk level, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.