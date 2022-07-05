LAURINBURG – The Fourth of July fireworks at Pate Stadium returned Monday evening after a two-year hiatus.

Due to COVID-19, many large gatherings had been canceled, but Monday evening marked a long-awaited return for the fireworks show, which had many people around the community feeling joyful.

“I have missed them and now I’m ready to watch and enjoy them again,” said Lucia Jordan, a spectator at Pate Stadium.

“It’s great to have local events back after two years,” said another spectator at the event.

The breathtaking display of colors and designs lasted for about 20 minutes and left many people in awe.