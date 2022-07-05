RALEIGH — Three deputies with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office were awarded advanced deputy professional law enforcement certificates from the North Carolina Sheriff’s Education and Training Standard Commission last month.

The deputies who received the certificates were Amy Locklear, Donald Flowers and Donald Morton Jr.

The Advanced Deputy Professional Law Enforcement Certificate is the highest professional certificate awarded to sheriffs and deputy sheriffs. To qualify, sheriffs and deputy sheriffs must complete a combination of professional training and relevant education, as well as, meet minimum experience requirements.

The North Carolina Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission was established in September 1983. The purpose of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission is to upgrade the capabilities, competence and proficiency of sheriff’s departmental personnel through programs, standards and procedures involving employment, improvement, career development and retention of the sheriff’s office personnel. The North Carolina Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission currently maintains certification files on over 25,000 deputy sheriffs, detention officers and telecommunicators.

The purpose of the Advanced Deputy Professional Law Enforcement Certificate is to recognize the level of competence of sheriffs and deputy sheriffs serving North Carolina Sheriff’s Offices to foster increased interest in college education and professional law enforcement training and to attract highly qualified individuals into a law enforcement career.