Local woman makes sure the city is hydrated

LAURINBURG — Jasmine Minor was driving down Main Street one day and it was hot.

Probably right at 100 degrees.

The past two weeks have baked the area, with heat indexes hitting triple digits on several days.

And it was one of those days when 33-year-old Minor saw a woman sitting on a bench near the AB Gibson Center.

“It was hot and she didn’t have any water with her,” she said. Minor, who lives by the idea that you should treat others the way you want to be treated, headed to Piggly Wiggly to get the woman a cold drink.

But when she returned with the water, the woman had left.

“That same day I went and tried to find some coolers,” she said. “And I found some in Lowe’s. They said they had them in stock, but when I got there, they couldn’t find them and I wasn’t leaving that store until I found them.”

And she found seven.

“I didn’t know where I could put them,” she said. But she focused on high-traffic areas where she has seen a lot of people walking, including across from the AB Gibson Center where she’d seen the woman on that hot day.

Every morning, for the last two weeks, Minor has been getting up early in the morning, buying ice and cases of water to fill the coolers.

“I always try to help people when I can, regardless of what the situation is,” she said. “The world needs people like that. It’s a lot of bad things going on and I just try to be that positive person that I would want somebody to be.”

When Minor saw the woman outside in the heat, she said she put herself in that woman’s shoes and hoped that someone would’ve thought about how she was feeling in the heat.

“If it was me and I’m sitting out here, I would want somebody to see if I needed something to drink,” she said. “Maybe I don’t have the money to purchase something to drink. You can at least try to check on somebody and see what you can do to help.”

And Minor is helping with her own funds and on her own time. It takes her about an hour to fill the seven coolers with ice and water every day.

Minor writes encouraging words on the white coolers telling anyone who sees it, they’re loved and urging others to spread love.

She has a simple message for the community, whether it’s hot or not.

“Be kind,” Minor said. “You never know, some people have it hard. You never know what someone is going through. Treat people how you would want someone to treat you.”

If you’d like to help Minor, she said you can send her an email at [email protected]