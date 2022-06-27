MAXTON — This year’s two-day celebration included three history-making, family-friendly community events. On Friday, June 17, the first Juneteenth Pageant was held at Townsend Elementary School. The contestants were: True Ellerbee, Essence McEachin, and Dabria Quick. With Dabria Quick being crowned “Ms. Juneteenth 2022.” The guests were entertained with poetry, art, fashion, and dance. The guest speaker was Minister Delois Bethea.

The following Saturday morning, the Fest began with a fifty-vehicle parade. There were motorcycles, slingshots, and convertibles that transported the local dignitaries and elite residents.

Immediately after the parade, the community gathered at Beachum Park for the Juneteeth Festival. There were vendors, food, bounce houses, water slides, games, carnival rides, live performances, and kid activities. One of the highlights of the festival was Maxton’s own Dontrell Briggs, who serenaded the guest with several spirit-lifting gospel tunes. The guest speaker was Mike Stanley, Sr. All events were free to the public.