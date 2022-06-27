The City of Laurinburg will be holding its Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Display on Monday, July 4th. The

fireworks will be lit from the same lot as usual, north of the baseball field along Railroad Street.

The parking lots at Scotland High School will be open for parking. The Display will begin at

approximately 9:15 p.m., depending upon light conditions and will last approximately 30

minutes.

Please come out and celebrate Independence Day!

Anyone who has any physical condition that may be affected by bright flashing or flickering

lights and/or loud noises, including photosensitive epilepsy, are advised that the Fireworks

display contains bright flashing and flickering lights and loud noises, and you are advised to

take any and all necessary precautions to protect yourself against these potential health risks.