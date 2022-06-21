The first-ever Madison Lynn Fedak Memorial Scholarship were presented to the three winners and their families at a blood drive Tuesday afternoon. The Live Like Madison Organization was created in memory of Madison Fedak of Laurinburg, a 7-year-old who passed away in December 2019 after a battle with cancer, in an effort to honor her heart for giving back. The group gave SEarCH graduates Hayley Creed and Hinson Peed and Scotland High School graduate Tyler Jade McMillian scholarships valued at $2,ooo each.

The American Red Cross and a private donor funded the scholarships.

Since the beginning of the year, Live Like Madison blood drives have collected approximately 200 units of blood.