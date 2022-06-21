When Oprah Daily calls your book one of the most anticipated reads of the year, you must have written a delightful novel.

Meet Jamie Wesley and her romantic comedy, Fake It Till You Bake It.

Imagine being one of the most hated people in pop culture because of your appearance on a reality TV show and your parents are about to cut you off because the decisions you’re making in life don’t line up with what they want for your life.

What’s a girl to do?

If you’re Jada Townsend-Matthews you find yourself working a San Diego’s newest cupcake bakery, which just happens to be owned by professional football player Donovan Dell, who is more uptight than any man has the right to be. Needless to say, they aren’t best friends.

But a reporter mistakenly believes Jada and Donovan are an item, they realize they can use the misunderstanding to their advantage to help the struggling bakery and rehabilitate Jada’s image. Faking a relationship should be simple, but sometimes love is the most unexpected ingredient.

This novel tells a sweet love story, but Wesley also addresses some real-life issues that make the characters feel like real friends and neighbors that you’d invite over for cupcakes and coffee.

And that’s what Wesley was going for.

“I wanted to show Black people falling in love and having other people love them,” she said.

Jada, the book’s heroine, is not only beautiful, but she has a disability. She has dyslexia and while her super-educated parents have issues with her learning disability, Jada doesn’t allow it to define who she is and what she can do in life.

“I wanted to show how a disability didn’t slow her down,” Wesley said. “I understand how people react to you and your disability and not always in a good way.”

Wesley leaned on her own experience when writing about Jada’s disability. She said that she has cerebral palsy.

But like the character she created, Wesley said her disability doesn’t define her.

“This doesn’t affect who I am as a person and I didn’t want (Jada) to think that her (disability) would stop her,” she said.

Wesley, a huge sports fan and a reality TV fan was able to combine her two loves when crafting the plot of the book. She said that knowing what a violent sport football is, she wondered what players do for their second act, that’s something that weighs on Donovan and his friends.

If you’re planning a beach trip or you plan on sitting by the pool for a couple of hours, make sure Fake It Till You Bake It is right next to your cool drink.

The book is available at all major retailers. Learn more about Wesley at www.jamiewesley.com.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at (910) 506-3169 or [email protected]