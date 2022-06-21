Raising awareness of elder abuse

The Lumber River Area Agency on Aging offers services to assist the elderly in the region.

LAURINBURG — Elder abuse is the intentional act of harming a vulnerable adult. It can be done at the hands of a caregiver or a family member.

It can be physical or mental abuse or financial.

To raise awareness of elder abuse in the community, Scotland County Parks and Recreation/Scotland County Senior Center, Lumber River Area Agency on Aging Long Term-Care Ombudsman Program sponsored a walk to raise awareness of elder abuse Monday morning.

Participants walked a tenth of a mile, wearing shirts showing they were taking a stand against elder abuse.

Abuse and exploitation of adults and disabled people is illegal in the state.

“When we refer to elder abuse it can be an array of things, it can be verbal, how someone speaks to someone, it can be emotional, speaking negative or loud to an individual, using angry language toward someone. Not handling them properly, handling them roughly,” said Shontelia Sowers, regional ombudsman with the Lumber River Council of Government. Sowers is responsible for monitoring care facilities and she works with staff to train them on how to properly treat the elderly patients they are entrusted to care for.

“It can be social abuse, from isolating them and not allowing them to be out,” she said.

A huge thing that happens with the elderly, Sowers said, is financial exploitation. “They have caregivers or someone they have trust in that will set them up, telling them that they will look out for their funds and they find out that person is depleting their funds and they don’t have access to anything.”

Scotland County Department of Social Services director April Sneed said a lot of people may not know that DSS has an adult services department, but if someone suspects an elderly person is being abused, they should report it immediately.

“All they need to do is call the department of social services and when calling, as many details as they have is really important,” she said.

Sneed said once they receive a report, the adult services department will determine if state laws have been broken and then open an investigation. If the report doesn’t show any laws have been broken, social services will refer the person to other agencies that can offer assistance.

“In Scotland County, we do not get a lot of reports (of elder abuse). We average between three and five a month, meaning awareness is key in Scotland County. I think for some people it’s a lack of knowing that there is an agency there that can step in and help. It may be fear that an agency is going to come in and put things in place that they do not want and that is typically untrue. We’re there to help the family where they are if we can.”

Sneed said embarrassment may also stop people from reporting elder abuse.

But there are unavoidable red flags that the experts say shouldn’t be ignored when it comes to elder abuse.

Unusual and unexplained bruises

Bed sores, weight loss, dry skin and lips

Clothing inappropriate for temperature and conditions

Inadequate shelter or medical care

If you suspect someone is being abused, contact the Department of Social Services at (910) 277-2500. After 5 p.m. and on weekends and holidays, call (910) 277-3216.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at (910) 506-3169 or [email protected]