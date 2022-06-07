Laurinburg mayor Jim Willis and members of the Laurinburg Branch of the National Association of University Women smile after Willis signs the proclamation for gun violence awareness and wear orange day.

LAURINBURG — Saturday morning the Laurinburg Branch of the National Association of University Women hosted a march to raise awareness about gun safety and gun violence.

Dressed in orange, members of law enforcement, community members and other stakeholders marched from North Main Street to the Scotland County Courthouse —being smart and wearing orange.

Event chair and president of the Laurinburg Branch of NAUW, Dorothy Tyson said the purpose of the march isn’t to take away anyone’s second amendment rights, but to foster smarter decisions when it comes to firearm safety.

“We want the people of Scotland County to know that we are not infringing on anyone’s second amendment rights. All we want to do is for people to recognize that violence is prevalent everywhere and we want you to be vigilant. Wearing orange signifies that, when you’re out hunting, orange is the color that’s recognized. We want you to be smart and wear orange.”

When Tyson says Be SMART, she’s not talking about advanced degrees, but

Secure all guns in your homes and vehicles.

Model responsible behavior around guns.

Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes.

Recognize the risks of teen suicide.

Tell your peers to be SMART.

“We want all the citizens of Scotland County to be SMART,” she said. “We’re not politicizing anything, we just want everyone to protect themselves, protect their families and protect our children.”

As the group moved down Main Street to the courthouse, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office live-streamed the event on Facebook and Sheriff Ralph Kersey was one of the people who addressed the crowd.

Kersey said most of the people who follow the office on social media know about his feelings when it comes to the second amendment.

“I am a supporter of the second amendment and always will be. I believe that law-abiding citizens should be able to purchase a weapon and keep it in their home to protect themselves and their property. But that is law-abiding citizens. If you’re not a law-abiding citizen, then the firearm needs to be removed from them and from their vehicle and their homes,” he said.

Kersey said gun safety is of high importance to the sheriff’s office and they do what they can to remove illegal guns from the community.

“The problem, that I believe, with firearms these days is number one, mental health, number two, parents leaving their firearms unsecured and not talking to their kids about firearms,” he said. “Each year in the United States, approximately 140 kids are accidentally killed and more than 3,000 are injured by guns. Most of those cases occur in rural or suburban areas where parents think this would not happen.”

Kersey said most firearms used in school shootings come from the shooter’s home. “So, it is the responsibility of the gun owner, of that family, to take every precaution that they can to make sure the firearm is secure.”

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office offers free gun locks to help citizens secure firearms in their homes. The sheriff’s office also offers a gun safety class in the fall, where parents can bring their children to learn about firearm safety.

Laurinburg mayor Jim Willis signed a proclamation recognizing Saturday as gun violence awareness day and wear orange day.

Willis said that as more information about miscommunication among law enforcement agencies comes to light following the Uvalde, TX shooting, he’s thankful that city council approved the Viper radio system, which means all law enforcement agencies in Scotland County will have the same communication system.

Laurinburg Police chief, Mitch Johnson, said, “If we say that we are a part of change, that means we must first of all realize that we must influence others. I believe all it takes is for somebody that has a mind to say that there needs to be a change for a change to come. Even as we look at all of the statistics and what’s happening around us, firearm and homicide deaths are constantly growing. It actually totals up to 124 people dying every day. It means that everybody who’s willing to stand up must stand up,” he said.

Martha Roblee, unit coordinator of The MidSandhills Member-At-Large Unit of League of Women Voters of North Carolina said now is the time to also reach out to elected officials to have a conversation about gun violence and what they can do to make change to keep everyone safe.

