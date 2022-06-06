LAURINBURG ─ Many residents on the south side of town were left without power Sunday afternoon after a powerline fell.

According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, firefighters responded to 401 South at Purcell Road at 12:30 p.m. for an electrical hazard powerline arcing.

While firefighters were standing by for Duke Energy to arrive to cut the power to the line, it fell and stayed active which caused the grass to catch fire.

Firefighters were unable to immediately act at the scene due to the active electricity on the ground being a safety hazard.

Due to this a pile of tires, part of the woods around the area, and the Anointed House Of God building were involved in the fire.

With authority from the city, Duke Energy remotely turned the power off to the line and firefighters were able to put out the fire.

Crews cleared the area around 3 p.m. and power was restored to residents in the area within a few hours.

Fire departments that responded to the scene included the City of Laurinburg, Laurel Hill Fire Department, McColl, S.C. Fire Department, and the North Carolina Forestry Service.

“Thanks to Laurel Hill Fire Department for moving up per our run card protocols and covering calls inside our district as well as manpower on the scene, also thanks to our neighbors just to the south McColl Fire Department for providing assistance,” McQueen said in a statement on Facebook. “Laurel Hill fire department requested an on-duty crew from the City of Hamlet to cover calls in the Laurel Hill area, by utilizing departments from out of county it leaves our county resources available inside of our county to be ready for additional calls! Again thanks to everyone involved today and also to our partners at Scotland County Communications.”

In the Facebook post McQueen added during the time of the fire, Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Department responded with the Forestry Service to a fire off of Hwy 501 South at Johns Road near the Laurinburg city limits for a fire caused by an electrical issue with an overhead line.

