Break-in

LAURINBURG ─ A resident of Crestline Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 26 that unknown persons broke into their garage and stole $5,000 worth of tools.

WAGRAM ─ A resident of Wagram Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons stole $800 worth of yard care equipment from their residence.

LAURINBURG ─ A resident of Fairmont Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole a car camera.

LAURINBURG ─ Two residents of Carnostie Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken the windshields of their vehicle. One owner reported a wallet with bank cards and identification stolen while the other reported a handgun stolen.

Larceny

GIBSON─ A resident of Quick Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone stole a bicycle from their yard.

MARSTON ─ A resident of Marston Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons had stolen a four-wheeler from their residence. The four-wheeler was later found on Lees Mill Road.

LAURINBURG ─ Poole’s Automotive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that a catalytic converter was stolen.

LAURINBURG —Two residents of Pinewood Park Apartments reported to Laurinburg Police that someone entered their car and took a pair of sunglasses and a change purse. The vehicle was not locked. A second vehicle, which was not locked, also had items stolen, including a purse, wallet and Air Pods were taken.

LAURINBURG — Sandhills Motorsports reported to Laurinburg Police that batteries were removed from several vehicles on the lot.

LAURINBURG — North Laurinburg Baptist Church reported to Laurinburg Police that someone enter the church through a window and took packs of plastic plates, cups, cutlery, paper towels, and toilet paper.

Fraud

LAURINBURG ─ A resident of Terrace Circle reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had used their debit card information to steal $321 from their account.

LAURINBURG —

Shooting

LAURINBURG ─ A resident of Fairmont Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons shot at their vehicle while they were inside it.

Arrest

LAURINBURG ─ Jerrill Galbreath, 33, of Red Springs was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Robeson County along with resisting arrest injury to personal property and assaulting a government official. He was given a $6,000 bond.

LAURINBURG ─ John Revels, 48, of South Pine Street was arrested Wednesday for assault by pointing a gun. He was given a $400 bond.

LAURINBURG ─ Damon Giles, 42, of Ninth Street was arrested Wednesday on warrants for felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tony McDonald, 25, of Marston was arrested Thursday for a warrant for stop sign violation, injury to real property, driving while license revoked, hit and run resulting in property damage and failure to report an accident, released on a $4000 bond.

— Reports from local law enforcement agencies