LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools is pleased to serve the community of Scotland County by offering high-quality educational services, life-long experiences, and a variety of clubs, courses, and sports.

However, none of what we provide would be possible without our 950 employees. The month of

May was Educator Appreciation Month. As we journey through the month of May, it is fitting to

acknowledge our people who make our education system operate every day. THANK YOU!

Thank you for investing your time and talent into the world’s greatest asset-children. Because of

your passion for service and commitment to excellence, our children are on the path to greatness.

Greatness that will extend beyond their time in our schools and have an impact beyond the county

lines of Scotland. Parents, partners, supporters, and critical friends; THANK YOU! Because of your

generosity, we are able to do more for our team members and students. Most importantly, thank you

to our diverse student population who provide purpose to our day and give hope for tomorrow.

The 2021-2022 school year will be culminating with promotion ceremonies, graduations, transitions,

and retirements. I hope to see you or your photos as we create great memories. I encourage our team

members to bask in these moments because it took hard work, dedication, and perseverance to arrive

at such a sweet ending. Also, remember the people who put in the time to make the events possible.

Remember the people who you see and intentionally seek out those in the background that make great

things happen. Public school employees matter and I am honored to serve as a public school

employee along with 949 of North Carolina’s finest. THANK YOU!

#SCSGrowsGreatness