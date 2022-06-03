Shaw Academy celebrates the Class of 2022

LAURINBURG — The Shaw Academy class of 2022 received their diplomas Friday morning in front of cheering family and friends.

The ceremony was held inside the school’s gym on Old Wire Road and 41 seniors became graduates and started a new journey. Some students are heading for the military or into the workforce.

Shaw Academy principal Philip Boayue had a message for the class of 2022 as they enter the next phase of their lives.

“You have now concluded your high school career and will now begin your journey by way of employment, enrollment or enlistment. We are extremely proud of you and we have been blessed to be a part of your journey and are blessed to honor and recognize you on this day. Your hard work and determination did not go without reward. Continue to persevere and be determined in achieving your goals. In closing, I’d like to share a quote by the late Chadwick Boseman, ‘whatever you choose in life, remember the struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose. Continue to persevere and be determined to in achieving your future goals and bask in the journey.”

Though the feeling in the gym was joyous, one student was missing. Kaziah Zymir Wilkerson passed away earlier this year, but his spot in the class wasn’t forgotten. The chair where he would’ve sat was draped with a gown and a picture of him sat in the center.

Wilkerson’s mother, Kisha McCutchen, accepted his diploma. Before the graduates turned their tassels, Boayue asked for a moment of silence in honor of their classmate.

The valedictorian for graduation was Tony Avery and the salutatorian was Shy’Nesty Smith.

