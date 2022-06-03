LAURINBURG — Scotland High School Principal, Brent Smith released the following statement at Noon today concerning tonight’s scheduled graduation:

“We always want to do what is best for our students and our families. With that being said there has been a significant change in the weather reports for the scheduled graduation this evening. As a result of this change, we believe the best way to serve our students and families with a dignified graduation with the majority of their family or friends being able to attend, it will serve us best by moving our graduation to Saturday morning, June 4th at 9 a.m. at Pate Stadium. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience or hardship that this change may cause you and your family. However, please know we always want to always do what is best for our students and or families. Students will need to report to the main entrance in building 1 at 7:45 a.m. and gates will open to stadium guests at 7:45 a.m. Thank you and have a great afternoon, Again, congratulations to the Class of 2022. We look forward to celebrating with you tomorrow!”