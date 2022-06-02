LAURINBURG — Scotland County welcomed a new health director on Wednesday.

Amanda Deaver, a native of Bennettsville, S.C., was sworn in as the new health director by Clerk to the Board of Commissioners, Jason Robinson.

Deaver takes over for Dr. Elisha Caldwell who left the health department to pursue an opportunity back in Charlottesville, VA.

Deaver brings 28 years of public health experience with her to the health director’s position. She most recently served as the Social Work Supervisor at the Richmond County Health Department specializing in Maternal and Child Health programs as well as geriatric care. Deaver received her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Coker University and her Masters of Public Administration from Capella University.

Deaver stated that, “Her goal is to help improve the health of all Scotland County residents by working with other community-based agencies and organizations in the county, with an emphasis on social determinants of health.”

She will provide an update on COVID-19 at the June 6th Scotland County Commissioners meeting.

Deaver is married with three children and in her free time enjoys traveling with her husband and spending time with family, especially her granddaughter.