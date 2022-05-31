LAURINBURG —A suspicious vehicle on Dogwood Lane uncovers a weapon of mass destruction.

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers were called to Dogwood Lane Saturday morning around 8:40 a.m. The officers were called to the scene in reference to a suspicious vehicle and possible drug activity.

When the officers arrived, they located a gray Honda Accord parked next to the roadway with three occupants inside. Police said they were using marijuana. Officers spoke with the driver, identified as Johnny Caple, 31 of Purcell Road, and told him why they had approached the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and found marijuana and a firearm. Police also discovered M21 military artillery simulators, M142 multiple firing device demo multipurpose with triggering devices, leg wires, and liquid fertilizer.

Police called in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives.

Caple was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, two counts of transporting a weapon of mass destruction, conspiracy to sell, deliver marijuana, sell marijuana, felony carrying a concealed firearm and motor vehicle violations. He was taken to the Scotland County Detention Center. Caple is being held with no bond due to being on probation.

A second occupant in the vehicle, Zane Troublefied, 20, of Lauder Street, Laurel Hill, was cited for simple possession of marijuana.

The third occupant in the vehicle, Bert Conner, 19, of Dogwood Lane, was released with no charges.

