Xavier Bines said he gets joy from bringing the community together.

One of the teams that participated in the kickball tournament at Gibson Park.

GIBSON — If you’re hanging out with Xavier Bines you’re going to have a good time.

“I like seeing other people happy,” he said. And last weekend, he made a few hundred people happy with a kickball tournament in his hometown of Gibson.

There were food trucks and friendly competition at Gibson Park on Saturday and Sunday.

“This is something I came up with after doing the basketball tournament around Easter,” he said. “I’ve been doing stuff since the alumni game, trying to get active and hands-on with the community.”

Bines was one of the organizers of the Scotland High School alumni basketball game that took place at Marlboro County High School on Christmas Eve. The response to the event was overwhelmingly positive and it inspired him to do more things to give Scotland County a variety of activities.

“Everybody loves it,” he said. “If you go on my Facebook page, you can see all the comments.”

Gibson Town Commissioner Adam Liles gave him high praise, writing, “A big thank you for the first kickball tournament at Gibson Park I had a great time this past Sunday a big turn out I can’t think you enough anything I can help out in the future I would be more and glad to Gibson is going in the right direction and I think God and give him all the praise.”

“If you think about it,” Bines said. “There’s really nothing for kids to do. I’m just giving life back to people. I feel like supporting because I got kids too and I’m bringing people together, people who have seen each other in a long time and stuff like that.”

A trademark of Bines events is the fact that there’s no violence, no arguing, and no profanity. He said that when older people come to his events, they marvel at how everyone gets along.

“I get a thrill out of doing it,” he said. “I love seeing people happy for real.”

Bines said the success of the alumni game brought him encouragement from the community to other events. He’s hosted an Easter basketball tournament prior to the kickball event. “I don’t know what’s next, but I’m going to plan something else,” he said. “I feel so good that I can do something positive when it’s so much negative stuff that goes on.”

Bines said that when he has an event a sees the people who he grew up around, the aunties and grandmothers that were a part of his childhood and they tell him that they love what he’s doing he gets a thrill from that.

And he’s not just doing it from the heart, he’s doing it out of his own pocket. Bines said he doesn’t have sponsors. And while he welcomes help, he makes it clear that he’s not doing these events for the money.

He simply wants to make people happy.

Bines did say the alumni game will be back this year and it’s going to be a rematch between the Scots and the Bulldogs. Just like last year, Bines said the game will be played on Christmas Eve.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at (910) 506-3169 or [email protected]