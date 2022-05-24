Scotland Memorial Foundation is pleased to announce that Misty McMillan has joined as its new Executive Director.

McMillian brings more than 15 years of experience in marketing, communications, and public relations-type roles. She has a bachelor’s degree and a Master’s in Strategic Communication from Liberty University. Misty most recently served as the Director of Marketing & Communications, Public Information Officer at South Piedmont Community College in Monroe. She has served in multiple management-level positions at area colleges and has several noteworthy key accomplishments including campaign development to increase enrollment as well as successful grant writing.

“We are very excited to have Misty join the Scotland Memorial Foundation as our Executive Director. With her impressive background, she brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm to the team. The Foundation and our communities will benefit from her ability to interact with our partners and community leaders to ensure we succeed in our mission to provide resources, build relationships, improve health and support Scotland Health” said Foundation Board of Trustees Chair, Dr. Jennifer Isenhour.

McMillian is a native of Scotland County and resides in Laurinburg with her husband and daughter. She added, “The Foundation is strong and has been doing great work for many years. I’m excited to be a part of new growth opportunities that will directly impact not only our communities at large but every individual in our community. That’s why this work and giving back are so important to me.”