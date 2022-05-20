LAURINBURG — Scotland Regional Hospice recently honored Joyce Howell with the Emma McInnis Award for Exceptional Volunteer Service. Howell, a 22-year hospice volunteer received the award as part of the Scotland Regional Hospice Golf Tournament closing ceremony.

“I was so surprised,” Howell said of the recognition. “My family was there. They knew all about and I didn’t. You really surprised me.”

The Emma McInnis Award recognizes a hospice volunteer who embodies the hospice philosophy, who has performed outstanding service to the organization and the people it serves, and who personifies compassion, empathy, love, and kindness. The award is given annually in honor of Emma McInnis who served many years as the Scotland Regional Hospice director of volunteer services and who continues to be an unwavering supporter of the organization and an ambassador of hospice care in general.

“For 22 years, Joyce has visited patients in their homes and long-term care facilities taking comfort and a smile wherever she goes,” said Bunny Hasty, Scotland Regional Hospice volunteer coordinator. “We consider her a hospice angel. She never leaves the office without asking if there is anything that she can do for us. We love her very much.”

Howell assists with hospice fundraising activities including the Tree of Remembrance each December as well as assists with the reception at the organization’s annual candlelight memorial service. However, her real joy is found in the time that she has spent as a companion to many terminally ill patients and their families over the last two decades. When COVID-19 disrupted in-person visits, Howell, mailed cards, made phone calls and continued to boost patient morale in any way that she could.

“I never went to visit anyone that I didn’t learn to love,” Howell shared of her experiences. “It’s really special and I look forward to continuing that work.”