PEMBROKE – The Office for Regional Initiatives at UNC Pembroke is launching a new 3D printing program this summer.

The program will teach state-of-the-art printing techniques and allow participants to use professional-grade 3D printers and CAD/CAM software to explore the latest design process for prototyping and building solutions.

The 3D printing program is hosting a professional development opportunity for certification in 3D printing from June 6-10, 2022. The program will also host a 3D printing summer camp for high school students from June 13-17, 2022.

The 3D printing certificate program is designed to help participants earn their 3D printing certification in just one week. The course is from 8 a.m. until noon, Monday through Friday, on UNCP’s campus. Registration is $99, and upon completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate for 20 contact hours of instruction.

The 3D Printing Summer Camp, Brave Discovery: 3D Printing Camp, is open to students in grades 9-12. The week-long camp is from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost to attend is $150.

The certificate program and the summer camp will both be held in the Business Administration Building, Room 130.

Students will be given tasks to encourage them to think outside of the box. They will also be challenged to design a 3D model and test and refine a solution from scratch. Once satisfied with their design, students will learn how to 3D print their work.

The 3D Printing Program is an exciting new venture for the university and the Office for Regional Initiatives. The introduction of the program will make this technology more accessible to the community and those interested in learning more about 3D printing.

To register for either course or for more information about the program, visit uncp.edu/rc or call 910.775.4020.

