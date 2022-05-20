Carolina Hearts “feeds” the Blue

LAURINBURG —Carolina Hearts Home Care owner and agency director Brigitte Laney knows that law enforcement has a tough job.

She’s not an officer, but her brother-in-law is a police officer in Pembroke.

“Last year we were just in conversation, talking about how the police department wasn’t getting the best recognition, especially in the media and so we decided to join the Back the Blue with other communities and this is a way to give back and honor them by feeding them lunch.”

So, for the second year, Carolina Hearts Home Care invited local law enforcement officers to have lunch on them at their office on Main Street in Laurinburg. This was also a celebration of National Police Week. Laney and the staff at the Carolina Hearts Home Care had a food truck on-site and all law enforcement officers were welcome to come by for lunch.

“I think this lets people know that officers are just like one of us, but they are in the community to protect and serve. We look for them when we need that and they need recognition as well for all they do,” Laney said.

Carolina Hearts Home Care fed law enforcement across the region last week, treating officers in Pembroke and Richmond County to lunch as well.

“We feel like we’re givers as well and we were recognized last week and we wanted to pass it along. It makes us feel like we can give back to them as well,” Laney said.

30 law enforcement officers took part in Thursday’s luncheon at Carolina Hearts Home Care.

“It means a lot to us,” said Laurinburg Police Detective Jeff Cooke. “Especially nowadays with everything that’s going on in the world.”

“This was very generous of Carolina Hearts, very generous of Ida Mae’s, it makes our job worth it when people are willing to put this on for us. We love what we’re doing. I’ve been in law enforcement for over 20 years and it feels good to be out here and be appreciated. We love the community we work for, we love Laurinburg and we look forward to continuing to serve the citizens,” said Laurinburg Police Lt. Jeremy White.

