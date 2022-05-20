LAURINBURG — Each spring, Scotland Regional Hospice holds its annual golf tournament, a two-day charity golf event that raises funds used to provide care to the terminally ill and their families in the community. Since its inception 36 years ago, the hospice organization’s premier fundraiser has been sponsored each year by Eaton Golf Pride with Scotch Meadows Country Club playing host and has raised over $4.3 million for patient care.

The biggest part of that total comes from area businesses and individuals who sponsor the event. This year, in addition to over $100,000 in sponsorships, Scotland Regional Hospice was gifted with a generous donation of $50,000 from long-time supporters Charlie and Mary Kay Potts continuing the community’s legacy of support for the organization and its mission.

“In the early years, this was just a corporate supported tournament – mostly Golf Pride and their vendors,” said Bill Hill, Scotland Regional Hospice advocate and co-founder of the tournament. “Over the years, that has changed, and most of the sponsors are now from the community. Charlie and Mary Kay wanted to continue that pattern of support by including hospice in their estate planning.”

Mary Kay Potts has been a hospice supporter and volunteer for over three decades. The contribution was not only a surprise to the hospice staff, but also came as a bit of a surprise to Mary Kay as well.

“One afternoon, we were just talking and (Charlie) said that he wanted to do something for hospice,” Mary Kay Potts shared. “I was excited. I about jumped out of my skin. I love hospice. It’s so important and has been the most identifying part of my life.”

Since both Charlie and Mary Kay have a long-time relationship with the annual fundraiser, making the contribution a direct donation to the tournament simply made sense. Both of them have participated in the event over the years as sponsors, golfers, volunteers, and silent auction contributors. Along with hospice care in general, the couple have a fondness and admiration for the tournament itself and are committed to its success and the end-of-life care that is made possible by its proceeds.

“I played in that tournament for 10 to 15 years… but never won, not once,” laughed Charlie Potts. “I’ve played in a lot of tournaments over the years, but none as fun as this one. I couldn’t believe that it could be so successful in a small community. I’m glad to be a part of it.”

The couple also hopes that donation to the tournament will encourage others to participate in the event and to consider Scotland Regional Hospice in their planned giving decisions.

All proceeds from the tournament are used to provide safe, high-quality, compassionate end-of-life care to those patients and families in the community who are facing a life-limiting illness regardless of their ability to pay. Scotland Regional Hospice reports that it had nearly $116,000 in charity care and other uncollectable patient debt over the last fiscal year making the success of the tournament essential in fulfilling its mission.

This year’s tournament saw its highest sponsorship total in nearly 20 years and had 21 first time sponsors join in the festivities. “I hope it is even bigger next year,” Mary Kay Potts said. “Hospice is wonderful. I look forward to getting back out there and supporting them.”