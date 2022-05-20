The American Legion Post 50 vaccine and testing site will be closing at the end of this month. The last day for testing or vaccines will be Friday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (as they will be off on the 31st for Memorial Day).

People who need testing should contact their medical provider, Walgreens, Walmart, or Urgent Care. People may also log on to the Find COVID-19 Tests NC DHHS webpage link:

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests

We also encourage anyone who is symptomatic or exposed to persons who are symptomatic or tested positive for COVID-19 to seek testing and follow current quarantine and isolation guidelines. For questions or concerns, please contact us at (910) 277-2440. Scotland County Health Department continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccines to persons aged 5 years and older. Please call for an appointment.