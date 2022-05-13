Break-in

LAUREL HILL─ A resident of Ida Mill Road to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into their residence but nothing was taken.

LAURINBURG ─ WEWO reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons broke into the station and stole a portable AC unit and a turntable.

LAURINBURG ─ A resident of Kiser Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons forced entry through a rear door. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG ─ A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that $500 and a radio was stolen from their unsecured vehicle.

Larceny

LAURINBURG ─ A resident Fernwood Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 5 that an AR-15 was stolen out of her home.

GIBSON ─ A resident of Gibson to the Sheriff’s Office on May 6 that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole social security cards, several other debit and credit cards and a food stamp card.

LAUREL HILL ─ A resident Ida Mill Road to the Sheriff’s Office on May 6 that someone stole the registration off their vehicle.

GIBSON ─ A resident of Church Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that unknown persons that their Suzuki SUV was stolen. It was found the next day in the county.

LAURINBURG ─ A resident of Bridal Path Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons stole a credit card, Glock firearm, and a gold rope chain.

LAUREL HILL ─ A resident of Trader’s Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a checkbook.

Fraud

LAURINBURG ─ A resident of Hasty Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone took $5,000 out of their bank account.

LAURINBURG — A Spring Lake resident reported that someone used his banking information to make a payment to the City of Laurinburg. The incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — An unknown suspect used a counterfeit $20 bill at Scotland Inn.

Shooting

LAURINBURG ─ A resident of Airbase Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 5 that someone shot at their residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hood Street, reported that someone shot into their vehicle while the person was inside. No injuries were reported, but the bullet penetrated the rear cargo hatch area.

Arrest

LAURINBURG ─ Sanchez Hunt, 43, of Lumberton was arrested Wednesday for larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, financial card theft.

Reports from local law enforcement.